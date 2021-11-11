Babar Azam-led Pak team well : Doesn’t Need To Do Anything Differently Vs Australia, Ramiz Raja

Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board , Ramiz Raja while praising the leadership qualities of Babar Azam said on Wednesday that the star batsman has led the Pakistan team well in the T20 World Cup and he doesn’t need to do anything differently in the semi-final against Australia tomorrow,Thursday.

The PCB chief said, “ So far the Pakistan team has really done well and impressed us well with their consistent performances. I don’t think Babar Azam needs to do anything differently in the semi-final against Australia. The team should just remain motivated and play fearlessly”.

Pakistan have maintained all win record on its way to the semi final, winning comfortably all their five games and are dubbed as favourites to beat Australia.

Ramiz Raja said that he was happy to see the Pakistan team has set aside the tag of being inconsistent performers by doing consistently well in the T20 World Cup and winning five matches in a row.

“The win over India was the result of a strong temperament and we beat New Zealand with some good planning while the win over the Afghanistan team came after playing their spinners well,” he added.

PCB chief said that Babar Azam’s leadership, the players’ self-belief and their humble behaviour on the field had been appreciated by everyone and was the key reason to help maintain consistency in the team’s performance in the mega event.

“You have qualified for the knock-out stage…victory or defeat is not in any human’s hand. But you should just continue to play good cricket and have self belief.

The entire nation’s prayers are with you”, said the former Pakistan Cricket captain.

Ramiz Raja said he was just happy to see that no player is afraid of defeat and they are playing fearless cricket which is the brand of cricket Pakistan should always play.

