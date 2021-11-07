New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Pakistani Twitter flooded with memes after India’s elimination

India were banking on Afghanistan to beat New Zealand to boost their chances of reaching the semi-finals, but the Black Caps broke a billion hearts after winning the match.

India were effectively pushed out of the T20 World Cup on Sunday with New Zealand defeating Afghanistan by eight wickets.

The whole of India are now hoping for a miracle with Afghanistan beating New Zealand in the game later tonight. Memes of various kinds are being shared on Twitter about the possibility of the impossible almost.

India lost their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand. This was the first time India lost to Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup. They lost their next game against New Zealand to make matters worse.

Pakistanis jumped at the opportunity and took to Twitter to troll India.

