Pakistan bat against Scotland in T20 World Cup match

Pakistan at 87/2 in 13 overs during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match against Scotland at Sharjah stadium on Sunday.

According to AFP Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat.

Pakistan kept the same combination for the fifth match running, having already qualified for the semi-finals with four wins out of four.

Scotland, who have lost all their four matches, brought in Dylan Budge and Hamza Tahir for Calum MacLeod and Alasdair Evans.

If Pakistan win they top the group and play Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on November 11.

England and New Zealand are the other two teams in the semi-finals.

