T-20 World Cup: South Africa beat England by 10 runs at Sharjah

In the ICC T-20 World Cup, South Africa beat England by ten runs at Sharjah tonight.

Batting first, South Africa scored 189 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in allotted 20 overs.

In reply, England scored 179 runs within 20 overs for eight wickets.

T20 World Cup: Australia beat West Indies by eight Wickets

Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets in the ICC T-20 World Cup match at Abu Dhabi.

Chasing 158 for victory, Australia rode on a 124-run second-wicket stand between Warner and Mitchell Marsh to romp home in 16.2 overs in Abu Dhabi and go level with Group 1 leaders England on eight points.

