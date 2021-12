The dead body of Sri Lankan citizen Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot was sent off to Colombo with state honours from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore today (Monday).

Special representative of Prime Minister for religious harmony Tahir Ashrafi, Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine and high officials of Sri Lankan High Commission were present on the occasion.

