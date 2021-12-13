State bank of Pakistan launched ‘Asaan Mobile Account’

State bank of Pakistan has launched software of “Asaan Mobile Account” in Karachi Today.

Addressing the opening ceremony of ‘Asaan Mobile Account’ Governor state bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir said Through Asaan Mobile Account initiative, the customers would be able to open and operate their accounts in the comfort of their homes.

He further added there will be no need of smart phones or internet availability. Even this software will be functional from any handset which has made easily accessible for everyone.

According to Reza Baqir transaction around 25000 can be done on daily bases.

Remember the initiative has been developed under the National Financial Inclusion Strategy aimed at facilitating the customers for remote account opening under branchless banking.

