State of the art cricket stadium to be established in federal capital: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said a state of the art cricket stadium will be established in the federal capital.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said directions have also been issued to the Capital Development Authority to auction three plots for construction of three modern hospitals in the capital city.

He said a Khidmat center will be established in F-6 sector in order to provide twenty eight services to the people under one roof. He said a modern ladies shopping center will also be established in Islamabad.