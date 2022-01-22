Sufficient urea available for farmers in country: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the government’s steps to streamline the system are showing positive results.

Talking to a private television channel, he said agriculture, exports, remittances, revenue collection, textile and other sectors are showing improvement for the last many months.

In reply to a question, Farrukh Habib said sufficient amount of urea is available in the country for farmers.

He said the Opposition is perturbed over the progress of PTI government in every institution.

