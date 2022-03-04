Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque during Friday prayers kills 30 worshippers, injures over 50

At least 30 worshippers embraced martyrdom including the prayer leader and at least 50 others are injured after a blast occurred at mosque situated in Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar during Jumma prayers.

According to latest reports soon after the explosion police and rescue teams reached the spot and rescue operation is underway. The rescue teams are rushing the injured to Lady Reading Hospital, while residents and people of the neighborhood are also helping in transporting the injured on their private vehicles.

Police and security teams have cordoned off the area and started to collect evidence.

