Supreme Court restores all government employees from Grade 1 to 7

The Supreme Court has restored all government employees from Grade 1 to 7 who were sacked following its judgment of August 17 in which it struck down the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act 2010.

A five judge bench of the apex Court pronounced the verdict by a majority of 4-1 today exercising its suo motu jurisdiction.

Under the verdict, the employees from Grade 1 to 7 have been reinstated unconditionally from the date of their appointment while those in Grade 8 to 17 will be restored after qualifying public service commission tests.

The proceedings of the case were converted from a review hearing into suo motu jurisdiction to safeguard the petitioners’ fundamental right to livelihood.

Dismissing all petitions seeking review of August 17 judgment, the Court said the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act 2010 will remain unconstitutional.

