Sustainable peace in region not possible without resolving Kashmir dispute: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says sustainable peace in the region is not possible without resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Briefing Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir in Islamabad on Monday, he said the matter of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was raised at Human Rights Council, OIC and other international forums.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the UN Security Council resolutions negate the India’s claim that Kashmir is its internal issue.

The Minister said Pakistan has clear stance that Kashmir issue should be resolved in the light of UNSC resolutions and as per wishes of Kashmiris.

He said India is bringing demographic changes in the occupied territory.

