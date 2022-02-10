SUZUKI SWIFT 2022 MAKES WAY

Recently, a picture made its way to the internet of a Suzuki Swift being carried atop a Suzuki Carrier which can be termed as the unofficial first look of the 3rd generation, Suzuki Swift. It is rumored to be launching later this very month (February 2022). Fans and critiques alike have been showing a lot of interest in the new variant’s launch.

With an influx of new cars and car manufacturers in the recent past, the competition has intensified. With that in mind, we intently look towards the established players and industry leaders as to what their next move will be in response to the changing dynamics.

Naturally then, the anticipation of what Suzuki will come up with is quite high. We can’t completely kill the curiosity as there’s no official word yet but we can elaborate on what to expect from the upcoming premium hatchback.

From the looks of it

The said pictureclearly establishes how different the design is from the previous Swift, and in a good way. Some experts had been expecting a mere facelift and not an introduction to the global 3rd generation swift in its entirety. From the round edges of the older models, the new Swift has transitioned into a very sharp-looking, curvy,sporty hatchback. A visibly aerodynamic design complements the brand persona while the color range will have even more to add to its beautiful exterior.

The global variant can be seen in funky colors in European and other markets. Colors such as blue, magma grey, yellow, Red, and even shades of orange bring out the best in this car. Let’s see which colors we get in the local version.

Loaded with features

As for the interior and other amenities, the global variant has set a tall order of expectations. The interior includes acockpit-styled center pit console, cylindrical gauges, steering controls, a steering wheel with cruise control (well, yes). An overallneat, yet stylish interior design. Furthermore, there is a 10-inch infotainment screen with a digital interface taking center stage which brings out the techy feelto the interior. Other amenities include a push start, 6 airbags, climate control features, and more. Clearly, the 3rd generation Suzuki Swift is a powerhouse with all those features, and did we mention the engine yet? The KB12 1.2L engine, generating power of almost 90HP is both a powerful and a fuel-efficient machine.

Even if half of these features make it into the local variant, we have a revolutionary addition to the hatchback category in the local market.

But at what price??

That’s a question many seem to be asking at the moment. Since there is no word from the company on the matter at the moment, we’ve decided to take a public poll on the expected price. Let us know what you think.

