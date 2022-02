In Afghanistan, the interim Taliban government has decided not to allow any more evacuations of Afghans until the situation improves abroad for those who have already left.

Addressing a news conference in Kabul, the Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the evacuation will be stopped until Afghanistan get the assurance that the lives of those leaving the country will not be endangered.

He said the government has the responsibility to protect the people of its country.

