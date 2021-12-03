Taliban supreme leader issues decree safeguarding women’s rights

The Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has issued a special decree regarding women’s rights and directed relevant authorities to take actions to safeguard these rights.

In a statement, the Afghan caretaker government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban leadership has directed all relevant organizations, religious scholars and tribal elders to take serious action to enforce women’s rights.

According to the decree, women’s consent is necessary during marriage and no one can force them to marry by coercion or pressure.

The decree added that no one can marry a widow by force including her relatives and a widow has the right to marry or to choose her future.

The Taliban supreme leader also called on provincial governors and district chiefs to cooperate comprehensively with the relevant ministries and the Supreme Court in the implementation of decree to empower women according to Islamic law.

