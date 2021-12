Talks between Iran and world powers, being held in Austria, to restore 2015 nuclear deal have been postponed till next week.

The Iranian delegation, led by nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, has proposed changes to the text of an agreement negotiated in previous rounds of talks for which the European diplomats have sought time to discuss till next week.

The countries holding these talks with Iran include Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.

