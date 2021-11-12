GOOGLE, YOUTUBE AND GMAIL DOWN: OUTAGES REPORTED ACROSS EUROPE AS MULTIPLE SERVICES GO DOWN

Google’s services have been hit by outages, with users reporting problems across its products.

Advertisement

YouTube, Gmail, Google Meet and more were all hit by problems, according to users and Google’s own status pages.

“We are currently investigating an issue affecting user access to multiple services affecting users in Europe,” it said in an update on its status.

The search engine’s email service Gmail has also gone down, according to reports on social media. One person said: “Gmail is down just when I need to send an important email!”

DownDetectorUK, an analytics account, said problems had started at just before 8:45am.

“User reports indicate Gmail is having problems since 8:44 AM GMT,” it said on Twitter. “RT if you’re also having problems #Gmaildown.”

But, posting in replying one account user, the official Gmail account said no “outages” had been reported.

Advertisement

Read full story