‘The Matrix Resurrections’ teaser: Watch Priyanka Chopra’s first line from the film

Sci-fi action upcoming movie “the matrix resurrection” new teaser features Priyanka Chopra.



According to details Priyanka Chopra will get her first line in new The Matrix Resurrections teaser, talks about ‘Neo’ Keanu Reeves destiny.

Globally well known actor Priyanka Chopra is all set for the release of her upcoming project. Recently the much awaiting movie the matrix surrection released her new teaser in which actor’s dialogue has been included. Earlier fans only could get a glimpse of her.

Film is expected to release on Dec 22. The Quantico star is starred with powerpack actor keenu reeves this time. Apart of Keanu Reeves, moss,Jada Pinkett Smith ,Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt are also in star cast of movie.

#MatrixMonday means: ✅ NEW TRAILER

✅ TICKETS ON SALE

✅ Other EPIC announcements The Matrix Resurrections – 12.22.21 #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/34DDxq4D0X — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) December 6, 2021

The new 27-seconds teaser begins with Jada Pinkett Smith’s saying, “It’s so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head.” Jada is playing Niobe in the movie. “Something else makes the same kind of noise: War,” she adds.

The action-packed sci-fi film is directed by Lana Wachowski, who earlier co-directed the first three Matrix films with her younger sister Lilly Wachowski. The makers have also announced that the full trailer of the film will release later on Monday.

