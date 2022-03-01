TikTok Confirms that 10 Minute Video Uploads are Coming to All Users

Short-form video is the trend of the moment, and with attention spans reducing, and new engagement behaviors taking hold, particularly among younger demographics, it seems like short-form interaction is here to stay, which is why every platform is now following TikTok’s lead into the next phase of video connection.

A spokesperson for the app confirmed Monday that TikTok will now allow users to create videos up to 10 minutes long.

The platform is “always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” the spokesperson said, and 10-minute videos is its latest attempt to better the app.

“Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world,” the spokesperson said . TikTok last increased its maximum video time in July, when it upped video length from one minute to three minutes.

As TikTok evolves into a longer-form app with videos closer to the length of content on YouTube, other platforms, like YouTube and Instagram, are trying to capture the magic of short-form videos.

Instagram has its TikTok-like feature called Reels, and YouTube has Shorts, both of which were rolled out in 2020.

