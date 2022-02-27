Today marks 3rd anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

Today marks third anniversary of “Operation Swift Retort” when Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure.

In a tweet today, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said achievements of PAF in shooting down two Indian fighter aircrafts, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pakistan Navy and resounding response at Line of Control by Pak Army are testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of motherland.

The DG ISPR said not just weapons or numbers but resolve of a nation and operational preparedness of Armed Forces defines success in face of adversity.

Today marks 3rd anniversary of “Op Swift Retort” when Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure. Achievements of PAF in shooting down 2 Indian fighter ac, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pak Navy & resounding response at LOC (1/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2022

Read full story