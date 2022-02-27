Today marks 3rd anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

Today marks third anniversary of “Operation Swift Retort” when Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure.

In a tweet today, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said achievements of PAF in shooting down two Indian fighter aircrafts, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pakistan Navy and resounding response at Line of Control by Pak Army are testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of motherland.

ACM with the heroes of Ops. Swift Retort | Pak army soldiers, Pakistan armed forces, Pakistan army

The DG ISPR said not just weapons or numbers but resolve of a nation and operational preparedness of Armed Forces defines success in face of adversity.

Abhinandan Varthaman Mannequin &amp; MiG21 Fighter Jet Debris Displayed at PAF Museum&#39;s Operation Swift Retort Gallery - Brandsynario

