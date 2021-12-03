The only total solar eclipse of the year takes place on Saturday (Dec. 4), and if you live in the far south of the world you may be able to catch a glimpse.

Alternatively, there might be a livestream available if the Antarctic weather holds.

Solar eclipses happen when the new moon passes in front of the face of the sun, from Earth’s perspective.

A total solar eclipse — like the one that crossed the U.S. on Aug. 21, 2017 — happens when the moon is close enough in its orbit of Earth to block 100% of the solar disk. If an observer is in the narrow path of totality, during the eclipse peak they will see a 360-degree sunset and the fiery outer layer of the sun, known as the corona.

