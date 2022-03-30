Tragic mine accident kills seven Pakistanis in Oman

Seven Pakistanis died and another four are missing in a tragic mine accident in Ibri city of Oman.

According to details, the accident took place when a roadslide hit the marble quarry. Another Pakistani is injured and under treatment.

Pakistani Embassy in Oman is closely coordinating with host authorities in the search and rescue operation.

Two officers of the Embassy visited Ibri and met the aggrieved families and workers. The embassy offered complete support and ensured that the formalities for the repatriation of bodies will be completed at the earliest.

Oman authorities have deployed heavy machinery, sophisticated cameras and sniffer dogs for the search and rescue operation.

Read full story