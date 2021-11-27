Muhammad Waseem wins World Boxing Association Flyweight title

Pakistani Boxer Muhammad Waseem has won the World Boxing Association Flyweight title.

He defeated Colombian boxer Robert Brera by 115-113, 115-114 and 117-111 in Dubai.

He has a record of 12 wins, one loss, one draw, and eight KOs, while Barrera left his record at 23 wins, four losses, and 13 KOs.

The 34-year-old has once again risen in the rankings after scoring three consecutive wins after his loss to the South African world champion over three years ago now.

29-year-old Barrera fought for the WBA World interim flyweight title in 2020, losing in the 11th round to hard-hitting Luis Concepcion. Prior to that, he was a WBA Fedebol flyweight champion in 2019, which is a title he has also held at light-flyweight.

He fought for the WBA World light-flyweight title in 2017 and narrowly lost on a split decision.

