NCOC asks people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has asked the people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a tweet, NCOC also urged the people to observe Standard Operating Procedures to prevent the spread of virus.

Due to emergence of new Variant ‘Omicron’ in various countries, it is imperative to follow SOPs seriously. Please ensure that your Vaccination is complete (both doses in case of two dose vaccine), wear Mask and isolate yourself / get tested in case of any symptoms! Stay Safe!!! — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 27, 2021

The government has already issued notification regarding travel ban for six African countries and Hong Kong with immediate effect.

