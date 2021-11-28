NCOC asks people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has asked the people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a tweet, NCOC also urged the people to observe Standard Operating Procedures to prevent the spread of virus.

The government has already issued notification regarding travel ban for six African countries and Hong Kong with immediate effect.

