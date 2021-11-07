Pakistan’s exports to China to be doubled in next 3-5 years: Moin-ul-Haque

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque has said China is now Pakistan’s largest trading partner as the overall bilateral trade has witnessed unprecedented increase of more than 60 percent since the launch of the second phase of the Free Trade Agreement in January last year.

During his visit to the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), being held in Shanghai, he expressed the confidence that Pakistan’s exports to China would double in the next 3 to 5 years as a result of increasing interest of Pakistani companies to trade with China.

The 4th China International Import Expo that started from November 5 and will continue till November 10, has attached nearly 3,000 businesses from 127 countries and regions.

The Ambassador said Pakistan and China are very close partner cooperating on international multilateral affairs including trade imbalances, climate change, health pandemics.

