Saudi Arabia lifts age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has waved off the age limit of fifty years as a prerequisite for pilgrims coming to perform Umrah from outside the Kingdom.

However, foreign pilgrims under the age of 18 will not be allowed to perform Umrah.

As for domestic pilgrims, all those aged 12 years and above will be granted permit for Umrah provided that they receive two doses of vaccination against coronavirus.

Earlier, the Saudi government had announced lifting of travel ban on six countries, including Indonesia, Pakistan, India and Egypt effective from Wednesday next.

