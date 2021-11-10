Today Acting FM of Afghanistan to arrive in Islamabad

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi along with high-level ministerial delegation arrives in Islamabad Today on a three-day official visit.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, the visit is taking place as a follow-up to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to Kabul on 21st October, 2021.

The exchanges will centre on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with a particular focus inter alia on enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts, and regional connectivity.

In view of the prevalent situation, Pakistan has been urging the international community to urgently provide humanitarian assistance and economic support to alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.

For its part, Pakistan is extending humanitarian and economic assistance to the brotherly people of Afghanistan.

