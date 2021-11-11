UN chief wishes Malala, her husband ‘life of joy and happiness’ on their marriage

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “happy” on Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai’s marriage in Birmingham, England, his spokesman said Wednesday.

Malala tied the knot with Asser Malik, general manager of the PCB’s High-Performance Centre, in an intimate nikah ceremony at her residence on Tuesday.

“We are so happy for her; we wish her and her husband a life of joy and happiness,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told APP when asked for the UN chief’s reaction.

Dujarric added, “I think anyone who looked at the photo of her and her future husband and was not moved, has a heart of stone!”

Malala has been called by top United Nations officials as the the daughter of the UN.

Th Secretary-General has designated her as a UN Messenger of Peace.

