Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s Embassy in Algeria hacked: FO

Foreign Office has said that the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s Embassy in Algeria have been hacked.

In a tweet, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said all messages being posted through these accounts are not from Pakistan Embassy in Algeria.

The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Algeria have been hacked. All messages being posted through these accounts are not from Pakistan Embassy in Algeria. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 2, 2022

Last year in December, Instagram account of Pakistan’s embassy in Argentina was hacked.

“The Instagram account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina has been hacked and has been reported to Instagram,” the FO spokesperson tweeted. “Please note that all messages being passed through this account are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina.”

Before that, the official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia were hacked.

