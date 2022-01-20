Two killed, 26 injured in explosion

At least two people, including a child, were killed while 26 others sustained injuries in an explosion at Pan Mandi in New Anarkali here on Thursday.

According to the police, people were busy in the bazaar when the blast occurred which also damaged glasses of the buildings and some motorcycles.

On information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and started the rescue operation besides shifting the injured to Mayo Hospital where two people died while the condition of four injured was stated to be critical.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said the best medical facilities were being provided to the injured as most of them received burns, adding that the hospital was fully equipped with modern facilities.

Meanwhile, the senior police officers also reached the spot to collect evidences to examine the nature of the blast.

PM, FM grieved over deaths in Lahore blast; report sought from Punjab govt

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed condolence over the loss of precious lives in a blast that took place in Lahore earlier in the day.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to extend the best medical facilities to those injured.

He also sought a report on the incident from the Punjab government.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also condoled over the casualties in the blast and said that comprehensive investigation was underway to find out the causes of the blast.

He also prayed for peace of the departed souls and sympathized with the bereaved families.

