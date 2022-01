In the ICC Under-19 World Cup, Australia beat West Indies by six wickets at Providence while Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 40 runs at Georgetown last night.

According to the ICC schedule, four matches will be played today (Saturday).

In the first match Canada will take on United Arab Emirates, in the second India will play against South Africa, in the third match Ireland will face Uganda, while the third match will be played between Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe.

