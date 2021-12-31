U.K., With Surging Cases, Is on ‘War Footing’ Against Virus

England’s National Health Service “is now on a war footing,” one of its top medical officials warned on Thursday, saying its hospitals would erect field wards to help deal with the surge in coronavirus cases that has produced a steep rise in hospitalizations nationally.

According to The New York Times Health experts were bracing for more challenges in the coming weeks that would further strain the system, which is besieged by the absences of tens of thousands of health care workers who are sick themselves, or isolating. Officials also cautioned that absences could have a far-reaching impact on public services like transportation.

Coronavirus cases in Britain reached new highs this week, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with 189,213 new cases reported across the country on Wednesday — twice the highest daily count recorded in previous waves.

More than 11,000 people with the coronavirus were hospitalized in England on Thursday, the highest number since March, though it is still unclear how many were hospitalized for illness caused by the virus and how many were there for another reason but also tested positive.

A full picture of the rise in hospitalizations and deaths has been difficult to determine over the Christmas period, with inconsistent data reporting, and public health experts have said it is likely to be days before the full impact of socializing over the holidays is reflected.

Read full story