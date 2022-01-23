UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine

The United Kingdom has accused Russia of plotting a conspiracy to inflict a pro-Moscow government in Ukraine.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the latest information reflects the extent of Russian activity aimed at subverting Ukraine.

He urged Russia to de-escalate, end its campaigns of aggression and pursue a path of diplomacy.

Similarly, Britain’s deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab also warned Russia to face severe economic sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine.

However, in a tweet, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied the allegations.

