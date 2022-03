UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is saddened by the deaths of eight peacekeepers in a helicopter crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

In a statement, he expressed sincere condolences to the bereaved families and the governments of Pakistan, Russia and Serbia.

The secretary-general reiterated the UN’s commitment to support the Congolese government in their effort to bring peace and stability to the eastern provinces of the country.

Read full story