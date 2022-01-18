UN Chief urges whole world to vaccinate everybody to end Covid-19 pandemic

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged the whole world to vaccinate everybody to end Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the all-virtual Davos Forum, he said failure to vaccinate every person will give rise to spread of new variants across borders and bring daily life and economies to a grinding halt.

The UN Chief said the World Health Organization has unveiled a strategy to vaccinate 70 per cent of the planet’s population by the middle of this year.

He deplored that the vaccination rates in high-income countries are seven times higher than in African countries.

The Secretary General urged the international community to confront the pandemic with equity and fairness.

Read full story