UN launches emergency appeal to respond to humanitarian needs in Ukraine

United Nations has launched an emergency appeal to respond to increasing humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

Talking to press in Geneva, under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths has urgently requested 1.7 billon dollars to help Ukrainian refugees.

He said that the crisis is worsening rapidly and this is the darkest hour for the people of Ukraine.

Speaking at the same briefing, the head of the UN refugee agency Filippo Grandi warned that a large number of vulnerable people will begin fleeing their homes in Ukraine if war continues.

