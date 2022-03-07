UN Security Council strongly condemns cowardly terrorist attack at Peshawar Mosque

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack at a mosque in Peshawar, and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice.

In a press statement, the Security Council’s President Lana Zaki Nusseibeh expressed the Council members’ deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Pakistan.

Members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice.

The Council members urged all states to actively cooperate with government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres , the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the Security Council and especially China’s Ambassador Zhang Jun for proposing the Security Council press statement.

He also thanked the UAE Ambassador and current president of the Security Council, Zaki Nusseibeh for securing consensus and issuing the statement denouncing the terrorist attack in Peshawar.

