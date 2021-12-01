UN warns of risk of new Israel-Palestinian violence

United Nations has warned that without quick and decisive action to address the key drivers of Israeli-Palestinian conflict the region risks plunging into another deadly escalation of violence.

This was stated by UN Special Envoy for the Middle East peace process Tor Wennesland at the UN Security Council.

Tor Wennesland said it is essential that the parties should reduce violence across the Palestinian territories, avoid unilateral steps including new Israeli settlement building.

He called for urgent action to tackle the severe fiscal and economic crisis threatening the stability of Palestinian institutions in the West Bank.

