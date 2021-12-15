Universal pictures reports new date to Fast & Furious 10

Street racing heists and spies complete action pack movie Fast & Furious 10has got new date to release from its production house. Universal pictures have decided to release on May 2023 in cinemas.

Decision has been taken to release an animated movie Shrek earlier. The two part finale movie will start filming in January 2022.

The upcoming first part will be directed by Justin Lin. Vin Diesel, sung kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michele rodrigues, ludacris, tyrese Gibson are included with rest of the similar star cast of previous movies except Dwayne Johnson.

Reportedly vin diesel has already taken step forward to end the dispute with Dwayne Johnson. He posted on instagram account and showed friendly gestures by saying “the world a waits for fast and furious 10…. I swore we would reach the manifest the best fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love, But you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cants be played by no other.

I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.” Dwayne Johnson has not answered yet.

