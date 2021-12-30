Americans are again facing a stay-at-home New Year’s Eve as US political leaders and senior health advisers have urged people to scrap party plans and avoid larger public events as daily cases of Covid-19 break all previous records.

According to British daily newspaper Guardian In New York, attendance at the Times Square celebration known as the Ball Drop – in essence, tens of thousands of people watching a 12-foot geodesic sphere inlaid with Waterford crystals descend a long pole – has been capped at 15,000, down from pre-pandemic 60,000, with organizers encouraging revelers to watch it on TV or online.

The scaling back comes as the incoming New York mayor, Eric Adams, cancelled his inauguration party, and the outgoing mayor. Bill de Blasio, sees his last New Year’s party severely diminished. As recently as last month, before Omicron made headlines, de Blasio was in an end of two-terms party mood.

“Everyone come on down,” he said on 16 November. “We can finally get back together again. It’s going to be amazing.”

But recently – on the same day New York reported its highest number of new virus cases ever – de Blasio said the city would scale back its New Year’s event. Attendees must be fully vaccinated and wear masks.

The changes are meant to “keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year”, the mayor said in a statement.

