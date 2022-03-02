US forces will not engage in conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine: Biden

US President Joe Biden has said that Russian attack on Ukraine was premeditated and unprovoked.

Addressing his first State of the Union address since becoming the President, he announced that US airspace would be closed to all Russian aircraft.

President Biden said US forces would not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine, but they would be deployed to help secure NATO allies.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to prevent Russians from leaving the country with more than ten thousand dollars in foreign currency.

According to Kremlin, the move is an attempt to ensure Russia’s financial stability.

