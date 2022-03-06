US: Hundreds evacuated due to wildfire in Florida State

In the United States, hundreds of people have been evacuated as a wildfire destroyed residential buildings in Florida State.

According to Florida Forest Service, dry conditions in the state have created elevated fire dangers, with 148 active wildfires burning across the state.

Meanwhile, at least seven people were killed, including two children, in Iowa state as a powerful storm rampaged across the state.

Authorities say the storm has destroyed several homes in the state while airports in the state have been evacuated as no flights are operating from there currently.

Read full story