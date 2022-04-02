US nixes ICBM test due to Russia nuclear tensions

The US military has canceled a test of its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile that it had initially aimed only to delay in a bid to lower nuclear tensions with Russia during the war in Ukraine, the Air Force told Reuters news agency.

The Pentagon first announced a delay of the test on March 2 after Russia said it was putting its nuclear forces on high alert. Washington said at the time it was important for both the United States and Russia “bear in mind the risk of miscalculation and take steps to reduce those risks.”

But it had publicly stated its intent only to delay the test “a little bit,” and not cancel it.

Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek said on Friday that the decision to cancel the test of the LGM-30G Minuteman III missile was due to the same reasons as when it had been first delayed. The next Minuteman III test is scheduled to take place later this year.

“The Air Force is confident in the readiness of the strategic forces of the United States,” Stefanek said.

Altering the test schedule for America’s ICBM force can be controversial. US Senator Jim Inhofe, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed disappointment in March at the delay of a test he said was critical to ensure America’s nuclear deterrent remains effective.

