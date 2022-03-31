US rejects any involvement in no-confidence movement

The US government strongly denied any role in the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling the allegations of US involvement false.

The US government responded forcefully after Prime Minister Imran Khan displayed a letter during a power show at D-chowk on Sunday, claiming that it contained evidence of a foreign plan against him and that the Opposition’s no-trust motion is also part of this foreign plot to destabilize his government.

The gist of the premier’s “threat letter” was also shared with senior media on Wednesday. Meanwhile, PTI chairman Faisal Vawda alleged that a “plan is being developed to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

In response to an inquiry from Geo News about the “threat letter,” the US State Department unequivocally denied any role in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Allegations of US involvement in the no-trust vote and ‘threat letter’ to Prime Minister Imran Khan are false,” the State Department said.

However, the US government is monitoring Pakistan’s political situation and supports the rule of law, according to the State Department.

Concerning the issue of a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the US State Department stated that it respects Pakistan’s constitutional process.

PM Imran Khan believes a ‘foreign hand’ is behind efforts to destabilize his government.

During one of the PTI’s “largest” rallies in its history at Islamabad’s Parade Ground, the premier displayed a letter to the crowd, claiming that he has “written evidence” that “money has been coming in from overseas,” while “some of our people are being exploited to overturn the government.”

He claimed that for months, “plotting and scheming has been carried out to influence Pakistan’s foreign policy from outside.”

