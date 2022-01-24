US rejects calls to impose economic sanctions on Russia over Ukraine issue

The United States has rejected calls to impose economic sanctions on Russia over Ukraine issue.

Talking to media, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the imposing of sanctions would undercut the West’s ability to deter potential Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He also said that a single additional Russian force entering Ukraine in an aggressive way would result in a severe response by the US and its allies.

Meanwhile, Russia has rejected a British claim that Russia is seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration.

