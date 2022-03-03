US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next Ambassador to Pakistan

The US Senate has confirmed the appointment of Donald Blome, a career foreign service officer, as the next US Ambassador to Pakistan.

In a statement, US Department of State termed Partnership between Islamabad and Washington as key to progress on regional security, trade and investment, climate change and human rights.

A Middle East expert Ambassador Blome has served US diplomatic missions in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad and Kuwait.

Congratulating Donald Blome, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan said Islamabad looks forward to working closely with next ambassador in further strengthening Pak-US partnership.

