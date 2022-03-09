US, UK announce ban on Russian energy imports

The United States and the United Kingdom have announced complete ban on Russian energy imports, including oil and gas.

In a televised address, US President Joe Biden said Washington has consulted all its allies around the world before making the decision and now Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports.

In a statement, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government said it would phase out the import of Russian oil by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Russia has warned that a Western ban on Russian oil imports can result in hike in oil prices and prompt closure of main gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

