US, Ukraine agree to pursue ‘diplomacy & deterrence’

The United States and Ukraine have agreed on the need to pursue ‘diplomacy and deterrence’ in response to Russia’s amassing of troops near Ukraine.

Talking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on phone, US President Joe Biden vowed to respond “swiftly and decisively” if Russia takes further steps toward invasion.

Ukrainian President thanked his US counterpart for sending military aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has called for a meeting with Russia and other members of a key European security group over the escalating tensions on its border

