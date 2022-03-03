Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Islamabad today (Thursday) on a two-day state visit to Pakistan, on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising the Foreign Minister, members of the Cabinet, senior government officials, businessmen and media persons.

During the visit, the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security and defence domains.

