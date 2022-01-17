Veteran film and TV star Rasheed Naz died at the age of 73

Veteran film and television actor Rasheed Naz passed away on Monday at the age of 73.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State Farrukh Habib have expressed deep grief over the sad demise of actor Rasheed Naz.

In their separate condolence messages, they said the veteran actor enthralled viewers through his outstanding performances in Pashto, Hindko, Urdu TV dramas.

They said Rasheed Naz will be remembered for his services in the field of art.

Praying higher status for the departed soul in heaven, they also commiserated with the bereaved family.

