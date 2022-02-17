Violence against home- based workers and impact of COVID-19: HomeNet organizes launch of cross country study

HomeNet Pakistan in collaboration with HomeNet South Asia originated a launch of cross country study on violence against home based workers and impact of COVID-19 in South Asia.

The researches were conducted in 2021 in order to assess the impact of Covid -19 on home based workers in terms of their economic and social wellbeing. Pakistan is a part of multi-country study conducted in 7 countries on the impact of Covid 19 on women home base workers.

The study on violence against women home base workers was conducted simultaneously in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, informed Ume Laila Azhar in her opening remarks. Efforts for ensuring the inclusion of women home workers have been going on since past many years and time has come when women home workers need should be addressed under all legislative frameworks of country, urged Ume Laila. She further added that women in home base sector are facing all forms of violence and specifically harassment at workplace. The proposed amendments in the Harassment at workplace Act are approved by the senate working committee which includes women home workers, she informed.Sharing the findings of the Covid 19 impact Ms. Sabrani from Home Net South Asia shared the salient feathers of “Impact of COVID-19 in South Asia” through online link.

Covid has impacted the economic wellbeing of the women home workers across region. With the absence of data and lack of social protection mechanism for home based workers, the women struggle through the pandemic for their survival. The assistance from the network organizations was the only hope. In case of Pakistan, women were not able to access govt. launched schemes due to the registration process and verification filters which restricted women home workers to fall into the criteria.

Ms. Ume Laila Azhar presented the main findings of ‘cross study on violence against home-based workers and impact of COVID-19 in South Asia” and shared the brief clauses of mentioned study.

The main nature and forms of violence was accessed through domestic and work place spheres of HBWs respondents and main forms of violence are physical, emotional, psychological, economic, verbal, sexual and online violence. Main perpetrators are partners, in-laws, other relatives, parents, children, neighbours, community members and contractors.

The evidence of intimate partner violence, harassment by the middle person and online harassment were prominently highlighted. Ms. Fozia Akram and Ms. Sadaf, HBWs leaders shared their ground experiences of working for rights of HBWs, creating awareness and sensitization and advocacy for having concrete policy and law for HBWs.

The cases of violence’s were reported by women home workers but in absence of any direct mechanism, women were supported by local organizations.

The role of Government helplines specifically 1094 was highlighted that during COVID-19 were less responsive and out of reach for women home based workers. They urged that helplines should be activated.

Government of Pakistan should proactively make laws and policies in the light of international commitments and treaties like CEDAW, and ILO C 190.

Ms. Anis Haroon, from National Commission of Human Rights, praises the working of HNP and emphasis on the implementation of laws and policies which is passed for HBWs rights.

She advised the government Institutions needs to strengthen their connection and coordination with organization like HNP for policy reforms on Home Base worker rights. She highlighted the urgency of implementation of the HBWs law enacted in 2018.

Ms. Anjum Iqbal, Secretary of Women Development Department stressed on the need to collect more data on HBWs harassments with the help of Grass root level NGOs and other organization so that concrete evidence in terms of facts and figures can pressurize the government to take policy reforms.

Nuzhat Shireen, (Director of Sindh commission of status of women), praising the research said SCSW would like to take up more extensive provincial fact finding with Home Net Pakistan on determining the severity of violence faced by home base workers in urban and rural areas .

She said the impact of Covid 19 on HBWs have been very severe and Commission is ready to offer support especially under violence against Home Base Workers.

She suggested the need to conduct more researches on these issues to raise this issues on global level.

MPA Ms. Ghazala Sial and Rana Ansar promised to take forth this commitment of having laws & policies for HBWs in parliamentarian.

She ensured to take these findings on the issue of home base workers to Sindh parliament assembly. Rana Ansar showed concerns on the notification of HBWs laws and informed that she will follow up with labour ministry.

Karamat Ali from PILER in his closing remarks said that violence in Pakistan has increased over the years and it’s important to have laws that protect workers including HBWs and ensure that rights are given to them as under constitution and enacted laws.

Women should be motivated to participate in politics so that decision are made for their benefits.

